Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.87

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 39208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $625.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

