Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Premier by 181.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 726,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

