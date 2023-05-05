Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 761.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $96.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

