Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EL opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

