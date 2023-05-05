Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 370,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

