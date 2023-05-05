Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 174.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $15.13. 2,225,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,561. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

