Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $496,666.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,699,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,948,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 431,706 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

