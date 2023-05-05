ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 257,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 597,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08.

Insider Activity

ProFrac Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ProFrac news, Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $492,316.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,010,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 525,000 shares of company stock worth $6,348,450. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

