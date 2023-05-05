ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 257,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 597,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
ProFrac Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08.
Insider Activity
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProFrac (ACDC)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.