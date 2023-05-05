Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Announces $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLD opened at $124.88 on Friday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.



