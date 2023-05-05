Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $855,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prothena Trading Up 12.0 %

Prothena stock traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,039. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Prothena by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

