Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $855,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prothena Trading Up 12.0 %

Prothena stock traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,039. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Prothena by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.