Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.72. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.16% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.