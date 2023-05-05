Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $1.28. Pyxus International shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 2,204 shares changing hands.

Pyxus International Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc Pyxus International, Inc was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

