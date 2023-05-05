QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.60.

QCOM opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

