Quantum 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.33 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.76 and $26.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.07 or 1.00036207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

