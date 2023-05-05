Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026212 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,547.07 or 1.00011828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

