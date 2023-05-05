Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

