Quilter Plc Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

