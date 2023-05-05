Quilter Plc Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.61. 1,146,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

