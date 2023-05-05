Quilter Plc Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.86. 2,597,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,621. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

