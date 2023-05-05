Quilter Plc Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $321.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

