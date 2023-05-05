Quilter Plc Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $145.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

