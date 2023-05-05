Quilter Plc Sells 1,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,675,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

