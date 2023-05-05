Quilter Plc Sells 1,351 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

