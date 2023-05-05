Quilter Plc Sells 2,293 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

