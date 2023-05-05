Quilter Plc Sells 6,465 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.68. 1,370,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

