Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

Radware Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 172,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,279. The stock has a market cap of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,812.00, a PEG ratio of 271.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Radware

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

