Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 172,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,812.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 271.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Radware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

