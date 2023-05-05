Raymond James Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target to $27.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

DCOM stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $89,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

