Raymond James Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $240.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.58.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.00 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average of $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.