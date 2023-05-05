Raymond James Trims Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price to $58.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.