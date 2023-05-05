Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

