Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $71.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

