RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.52

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.40. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 26,050 shares changing hands.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.13.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries. The company explores for manganese, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, tungsten, and niobium deposits.

