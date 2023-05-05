Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.56. The company had a trading volume of 229,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,559. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

