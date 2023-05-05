Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.30. 80,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,454. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

