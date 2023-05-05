Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 648 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,504,623. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

