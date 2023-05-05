Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Southern stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. 817,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

