Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.75. 3,275,652 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

