Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.86. The stock had a trading volume of 952,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.