Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after buying an additional 673,362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

AA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 679,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

