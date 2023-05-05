Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 7.8 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,702. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

