Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 113.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

