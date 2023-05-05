Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.54. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 68,903 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $321,490. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.