Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.55

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.55 and traded as low as $17.06. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 5,771 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.