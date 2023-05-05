Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.55

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.55 and traded as low as $17.06. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 5,771 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

