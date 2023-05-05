Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.42 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average is $175.22. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Repligen by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 190,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Repligen by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 106,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

