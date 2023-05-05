Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Logitech International S.A.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 58,311 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 107,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.