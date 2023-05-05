Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently:

5/5/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00.

5/2/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $328.00 to $224.00.

4/20/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $290.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $262.00.

3/17/2023 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $397.00 to $403.00.

3/16/2023 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

