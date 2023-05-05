Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASGN (ASGN)

ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2023 – ASGN had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $81.00.

4/28/2023 – ASGN had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $87.00.

4/27/2023 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $109.00.

4/27/2023 – ASGN had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

4/27/2023 – ASGN had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $102.00.

3/16/2023 – ASGN is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ASGN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. 137,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in ASGN by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

