Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.20 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.82). 162,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 310,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.09 million, a P/E ratio of 934.29 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.53.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

