Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after buying an additional 574,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.60. 5,631,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.84.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

